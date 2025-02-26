Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.92.

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE CHH opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,280,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

