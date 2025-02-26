Chia (XCH) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Chia (XCH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for $14.66 or 0.00016976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $209.27 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 32,332,509 coins and its circulating supply is 14,271,480 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

