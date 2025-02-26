Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $126.34. 102,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,375. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $134.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 51.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

