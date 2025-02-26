Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.67. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.