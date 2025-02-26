Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.67. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
