Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $226.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.95.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

