Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 12,027 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. EQ LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,369,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after buying an additional 257,108 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

