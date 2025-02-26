Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,870 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 5.05% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

