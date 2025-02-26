Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,916,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,861,000 after acquiring an additional 532,749 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $449,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,331.05. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,848 shares of company stock worth $4,767,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

