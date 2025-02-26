Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 194 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

