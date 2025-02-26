Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3816 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

