Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

