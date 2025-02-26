Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $268.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.