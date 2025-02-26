Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

