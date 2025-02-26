Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $390.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

