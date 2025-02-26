Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.010-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0 million-$305.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.9 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.150 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -121.74%.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
