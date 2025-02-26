Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.010-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0 million-$305.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.9 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 498,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -121.74%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.