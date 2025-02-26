Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.34, Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.110 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

CLDT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 391,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,163. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

