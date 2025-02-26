Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 8,392,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 3,364,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.72.

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

