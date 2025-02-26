Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 8,392,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 3,364,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.72.
Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.
