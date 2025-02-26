Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.0 million-$425.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.4 million.
CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
