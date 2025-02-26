CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. CeriBell updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CeriBell Price Performance

CBLL opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBLL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.