Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Century Financial stock remained flat at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

