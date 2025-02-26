Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Lessened by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

