CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

