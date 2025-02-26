Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.07% of United States Oil Fund worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

