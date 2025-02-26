Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Badger Meter comprises 0.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BMI opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.43. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.87 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.