Cavalier Investments LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,590 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 5.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,305 shares of company stock worth $14,954,985. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

