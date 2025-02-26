Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 96 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

AMP opened at $521.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

