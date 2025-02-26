Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,102,000 after acquiring an additional 495,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

