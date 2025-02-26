Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.20-3.80 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

