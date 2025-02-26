Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.53. The company had a trading volume of 198,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,369. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CJ

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.