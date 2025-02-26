Cardano Market Cap Hits $23.82 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion and approximately $855.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.02776037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00009246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,048,944 coins and its circulating supply is 35,207,580,216 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

