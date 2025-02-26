Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $949.38 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

