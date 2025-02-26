Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Outlook for ITCI FY2025 Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $128.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

