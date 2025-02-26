Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PBY.UN stock traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$16.25. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.71 and a one year high of C$16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.58.

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

