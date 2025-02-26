Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PBY.UN stock traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$16.25. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.71 and a one year high of C$16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.58.
About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund
