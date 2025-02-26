Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 30.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 264,610 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 39.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 154,434 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

