CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.92.

Shares of CACI opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CACI International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 286.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

