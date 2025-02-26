C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.