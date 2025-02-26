Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and traded as low as $30.95. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 150 shares.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

