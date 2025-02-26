BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 112,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

