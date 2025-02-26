Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

