Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

