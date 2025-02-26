Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7,624.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

