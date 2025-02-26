Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.