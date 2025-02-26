Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.