Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
