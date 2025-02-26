Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

