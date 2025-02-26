Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLAC opened at $724.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.70. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

