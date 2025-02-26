BRP FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for BRP in a report released on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2027 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BRP by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Dnca Finance boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BRP by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

