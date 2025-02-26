Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,826. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$27.55 and a one year high of C$40.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,800.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

