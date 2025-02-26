Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
TSE BBU.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.35. 8,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- DigitalOcean Rides Cloud Wave and AI Hype to Strong Earnings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.