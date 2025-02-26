Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

TSE BBU.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.35. 8,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

