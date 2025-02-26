Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 31st

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:BAM traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$82.74. 108,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,727. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$51.14 and a 52 week high of C$90.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.97.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total transaction of C$2,096,630.00. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.