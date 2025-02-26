Brokerages Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $16.25

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
MD opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
